March 8 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd

* Securities And Futures Commission executed two search warrants issued by Magistrate's Court In Hong Kong

* Company will cooperate with SFC in their investigation to fullest extent

* Search warrants to enter and search premises of co's principal place of business in Hong Kong and certain documents were seized