3 months ago
BRIEF-CECEP Solar Energy says dividend payment date
May 26, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CECEP Solar Energy says dividend payment date

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - CECEP Solar Energy Co Ltd

* To pay a cash dividend of 0.52 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 5 and the dividend will be paid on June 5

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JvODuq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

