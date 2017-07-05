Manchester Airport's Terminal 3 evacuated due to suspect bag
LONDON, July 5 Manchester Airport said on Wednesday that its Terminal 3 building was being evacuated due to a potential issue with a bag, which was being investigated.
July 5 Cecep Solar Energy Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise to 320-400 million yuan ($47.07-$58.84 million) versus net profit of 220.4 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uJ8Vd4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it and unit plan to invest $93 million to set up chemical fibre firm