3 months ago
BRIEF-Ceco Environmental Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20
May 10, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ceco Environmental Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Ceco Environmental Corp

* Ceco Environmental Corp. Reports first quarter 2017 results; improved gross margin and sequential bookings increase

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $92.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $97.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ceco environmental corp - bookings were $84.0 million for q1 of 2017, compared with $120.1 million in prior-year period

* Ceco environmental corp - total backlog at March 31, 2017 was $184.2 million as compared with $197.0 million on december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

