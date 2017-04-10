BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes

April 10 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair LP:
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair LP - intends to commence a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Cedar Fair LP says intends to use net proceeds of offering to redeem all of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021
* Cedar Fair LP -finalized arrangements to refinance existing credit facilities with new credit facilities, consisting of $750 million 7-year term loan facility
* Cedar Fair LP - new senior secured credit facilities also consists of a $275 million five-year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: