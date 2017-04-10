FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair LP:

* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes

* Cedar Fair LP - intends to commence a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Cedar Fair LP says intends to use net proceeds of offering to redeem all of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021

* Cedar Fair LP -finalized arrangements to refinance existing credit facilities with new credit facilities, consisting of $750 million 7-year term loan facility

* Cedar Fair LP - new senior secured credit facilities also consists of a $275 million five-year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

