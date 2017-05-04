FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Cedar Realty Trust Inc

* Cedar Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.14

* Q1 FFO per share $0.13

* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders

* Cedar Realty Trust sees 2017 range of $0.52 to $0.54 per diluted share for nareit-defined FFO, range of $0.53 to $0.55 per diluted share for operating FFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

