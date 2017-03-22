March 22 Cegedim SA:
* FY EBITDA 61.4 million euros ($66.4 million), down 21.8 percent
* FY net loss group share 26.7 million euros versus profit of 67.0 million euros year ago
* Potential impact of Brexit on the consolidated group EBIT margin should be marginal
* Growth momentum is expected to pick up in Q4 2017 and lead to improving profitability in
the future
* Group does not anticipate significant acquisition in 2017
* Expects FY 2017 EBITDA between 66 million euros to 72 million euros
* Expects FY 2017 revenue growth between 4 and 6 percent
