March 14 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA:

* Co, the French Core Office REIT, announces Huawei Technologies expands its lease at Arcs de Seine

Huawei expanded its lease at Arcs de Seine property by doubling space it occupies from 5,200 sq.m to 11,700 sq.m, for minimum lease term of 6 years