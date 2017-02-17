FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-CeGeReal FY IFRS net profit down 49.0 pct at 41.3 million euros
#Financials
February 17, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CeGeReal FY IFRS net profit down 49.0 pct at 41.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - CeGeReal SA:

* FY IFRS rental income 47.2 million euros ($50.3 million) versus 44.3 million euros year ago

* FY IFRS net profit 41.3 million euros versus eur 81.0 million year ago

* EPRA NNNAV stood at 40.8 euros per share at end of FY

* In 2017, we are looking at growth opportunities in the office real estate sector

* CeGeReal intends to recommend paying a total of 2.1 euros in dividends per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

