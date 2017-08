April 21 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA:

* Cegereal, the French core office reit - net income up 10.6 percent

* Q1 gross rental income 13.0 million euros ($13.9 million) versus 12.1 million euros year ago

* Group's overall occupancy rate was 91.5 percent at March 31, 2017.

* Dividends in 2017: 2.10 euros per share