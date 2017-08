March 2 (Reuters) - Cegid Group SA:

* FY net income 28.6 million euros ($30.04 million) versus 22.8 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 84.4 million euros, with a margin of 27 percent (76.2 million euros and a margin of 27 percent in 2015) Source text: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9519 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)