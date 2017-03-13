FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services announces executive changes and appointment of interim CEO
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services announces executive changes and appointment of interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Ceiba Energy Services Inc

* Ceiba Energy Services announces executive changes and appointment of new interim ceo

* Richard Lane, interim CEO and chief operating officer and Ian Simister, president are no longer with co

* Appointment of current board member Ronald Sifton as interim CEO of company, effective immediately

* On Sept 9, 2016 co initiated process to identify, examine, consider range of strategic alternatives available to company

* Review remains ongoing while co considers certain potential strategic initiatives in view of recent increasing industry activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

