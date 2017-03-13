BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services announces executive changes and appointment of interim CEO

March 13 (Reuters) - Ceiba Energy Services Inc

* Ceiba Energy Services announces executive changes and appointment of new interim ceo

* Richard Lane, interim CEO and chief operating officer and Ian Simister, president are no longer with co

* Appointment of current board member Ronald Sifton as interim CEO of company, effective immediately

* On Sept 9, 2016 co initiated process to identify, examine, consider range of strategic alternatives available to company

* Review remains ongoing while co considers certain potential strategic initiatives in view of recent increasing industry activity