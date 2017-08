May 23 (Reuters) - Ceiba Energy Services Inc

* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Says in Q1 2017, Ceiba recorded revenue of $2.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to Q1 2016

* Ceiba Energy Services Inc - Q1 loss per share $0.00