5 months ago
BRIEF-Cel-Sci gives update on partial clinical hold on phase 3 head and neck cancer study with multikine
March 6, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cel-Sci gives update on partial clinical hold on phase 3 head and neck cancer study with multikine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Cel-sci Corp

* Cel-Sci gives update on partial clinical hold on phase 3 head and neck cancer study with multikine

* Cel-Sci - pursuant to partial clinical hold, patients currently receiving study treatments can continue to receive treatment at discretion of physicians

* Cel-Sci - patients already enrolled in multikine drug study will continue to be followed

* Cel-Sci-To provide updated investigator's brochure, procedures for compliance with requirements under 21 cfr 312 subpart d to address partial clinical hold

* Cel-Sci - to provide to FDA list of major protocol deviations, which cel-sci believes will "affect study results"

* Cel-Sci - to provide FDA a plan to identify major protocol deviations across all patients enrolled in phase 3 protocol for multikine drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

