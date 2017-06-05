FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CEL-SCI submits FDA response for its phase 3 head and neck cancer trial
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CEL-SCI submits FDA response for its phase 3 head and neck cancer trial

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - CEL-SCI Corp

* Cel-SCI submits FDA response for its phase 3 head and neck cancer trial

* CEL-SCI Corp - 928 patients have been enrolled, treated, and are now being followed for study's primary endpoint

* CEL-SCI - hold issues addressed in FDA communication were that study's investigator brochure (IB) and "dear investigator" letter need to be revised

* CEL-SCI Corp - specific deficiencies and their locations in each of documents were identified by FDA as hold issues

* CEL-SCI Corp - determination if study end point is met will occur when there are total of 298 deaths in two main comparator groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

