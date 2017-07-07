July 7 Celadon Group Inc:
* Celadon group inc says do not currently expect to be in
compliance with financial covenants on sept 30, 2017 - sec
filing
* Celadon group inc - as a result of non compliance, co has
undertaken a process whereby we would refinance credit agreement
* Celadon group - received waiver, amendments to credit
agreement that suspend/amend testing of financial covenants
until testing period ending sept 30
* Celadon group- if unable to refinance credit
agreement/obtain accommodations from equipment lenders, lessors,
would have adverse effect on financial condition
Source text (bit.ly/2uTSlat)
Further company coverage: