4 months ago
BRIEF-Celadon Group says Eric Meek has resigned as COO
May 2, 2017 / 12:38 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Celadon Group says Eric Meek has resigned as COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc

* promoted Jonathan Russell to role of president and chief operating officer of Celadon Group

* preliminary financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017, are expected to include an operating loss of approximately $10.0 million

* audit committee reviewing certain transactions involving revenue equipment held for sale reported in statements for fy 2016

* audit committee reviewing transactions involving revenue equipment held for sale reported in for quarters ended sept. 30 2016 and dec 31, 2016

* Reviewing multiple other alternatives to address its short and long-term liquidity needs

* Eric Meek has resigned as president and chief operating officer to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

