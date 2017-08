April 20 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp

* Celanese Corporation increases dividend 28 percent and declares quarterly dividend

* Celanese Corp- Announces plan to increase dividends over next three years

* Celanese Corp - Dividend rate increased from $0.36 to $0.46 per share of common stock on a quarterly basis

* Celanese Corp - Announcing a plan to increase cash dividends by at least an additional 50% cumulatively over a three year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: