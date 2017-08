March 30 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* Celanese - filed patent infringement lawsuit in Europe against 3 Chinese manufacturers of high-potency sweeteners, specifically acesulfame potassium

* Celanese - complaints allege that Suzhou Hope Technology, Anhui Jinhe Industrial, Vitasweet are infringing newly granted European patent no. 2 861 569