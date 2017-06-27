Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
June 27 Celebrate International Holdings Ltd :
* True Wonder Investments and Platform Asset Management entered into subscription agreement
* True Wonder Investments applied to subscribe for interest with committed capital contribution of HK$20 million to fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's bid to revive a state statute legalizing sports betting that was struck down by lower courts as a violation of federal law.