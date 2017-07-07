BRIEF-SC Braga signs contract with player Sana until 2020
* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH PLAYER SANA FROM PORTUGAL'S UD LEIRIA UNTIL 2020, WITH FURTHER 2 YEARS OPTION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tprIfL
July 7 Celebrate International Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser, company and Cosmic Lane Limited entered into SPA
* Agreement at a consideration of HK$20 million
* Power Elite has agreed to acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of target group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, July 7 Sberbank said on Friday it had acquired a stake worth 40.6 million euros ($46.25 million) in Slovenian food retailer Mercator from Agrokor, helping reduce the struggling Croatian food group's debts with the Russian bank.