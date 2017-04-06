FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celestial Asia Securities Holdings says unit entered into subscription agreement with Ever Billion Group as subscriber
April 6, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Celestial Asia Securities Holdings says unit entered into subscription agreement with Ever Billion Group as subscriber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd:

* CFSG (a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of cash) (as issuer) entered into subscription agreement with subscriber (Ever Billion Group Limited)

* Application has been made by cfsg and cash to stock exchange for resumption of trading in cfsg shares with effect from 7 april 2017

* CFSG conditionally agreed to allot and issue 826 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.28 per subscription share

* Subscriber shall pay total subscription price of hk$231.3 million in cash

Source text (bit.ly/2o6cfhI)

Further company coverage:

