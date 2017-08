May 23 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc

* Celestica announces executive leadership change

* Celestica Inc - Darren Myers, chief financial officer, has made decision to leave Celestica effective end of July

* Celestica Inc - Mandeep Chawla, senior vice president, finance, will immediately assume CFO role on an interim basis

* Celestica Inc says company will conduct a search for a permanent replacement of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: