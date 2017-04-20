BRIEF-Celestica Q1 EPS $0.16

April 20 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc

* Celestica announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $1.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion

* Celestica inc sees non-ifrs adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.29 to $0.35 for quarter ending june 30, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S