#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 20 minutes ago

BRIEF-Celestica Q2 earnings per share $0.24

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc

* Celestica announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion

* Q2 revenue $1.56 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.55 billion

* Celestica inc says for quarter ending september 30, 2017, anticipate non-IFRS adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.28 to $0.34

* Celestica inc - "‍as we enter second half of year, we intend to continue to invest in ramping new programs and in higher margin services"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

