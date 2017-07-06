July 5 Celgene Corp
* Celgene Corporation enters into global strategic
immuno-oncology collaboration with BeiGene to advance PD-1
inhibitor program for solid tumor cancers
* Celgene Corp says BeiGene to receive $263 million in
upfront license fees and $150 million equity investment
* Celgene Corp says BeiGene to acquire Celgene's commercial
operations in China and exclusive license to Celgene's China
cancer commercial portfolio
* Celgene Corp says BeiGene retains right to develop
BGB-A317 in hematology and in combination with its other
portfolio compounds
* Celgene Corp says Celgene will maintain a strategic and
research and development presence in China dedicated to
long-term commercial activities
* Celgene Corp says BeiGene is eligible to receive up to
$980 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone
payments and royalties on future sales of BGB-A317
* Celgene will acquire equity stake in BeiGene by purchasing
5.9 percent of BeiGene's ordinary shares at $4.58 per share
