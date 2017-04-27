April 27 Celgene Corp:

* Celgene Corp - cfo Peter N. Kellogg's 2016 total compensation was $8.1 million versus $5.7 million in 2015

* Celgene CEO Robert Hugin's 2016 total compensation $16.5 million versus $22.5 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Celgene - coo Mark J. Alles's 2016 total compensation was $12.2 million versus $7.9 million in 2015