May 4 (Reuters) - CELLAVISION AB

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 34.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 93.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 58.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL CONTINUE WITH MORE ESTABLISHMENTS, STARTING FIRST WITH GERMANY IN 2017