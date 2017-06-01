FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces private debenture placement in Israel
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces private debenture placement in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* Cellcom Israel announces private debenture placement in Israel, closing set to July 2018; Cellcom Israel announces a deferred loan agreement

* Cellcom Israel -price was set at NIS 1.011 for each series K debenture of NIS 1 principal amount, or a total consideration of approximately NIS 222 million

* Cellcom Israel Ltd - ‍entered into a loan agreement with an Israeli bank to provide company a deferred loan in a principal amount of NIS 150 million​

* Cellcom Israel - entered agreement with Israeli institutional investors to sell NIS 220 million of additional debentures of existing series K debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

