March 15, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Q4 basic shr $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue fell 5.9 percent to ils 984 million

* basic earnings per share for q4 of 2016 totaled nis 0.12 ($0.03)

* at end of 2016 company had approximately 2.801 million cellular subscribers, a decrease of about 34,000 subscribers net

* monthly cellular average revenue per user ("arpu") for 2016 totaled nis 63.3 ($16.5) compared to nis 65.0 ($16.9) in 201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

