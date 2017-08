June 5 (Reuters) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc:

* Celldex presents promising overall survival data from phase 2 study of single-agent glembatumumab vedotin in patients with checkpoint-refractory metastatic melanoma

* Safety profile was consistent with prior studies of glembatumumab vedotin​