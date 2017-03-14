FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Celldex Q4 revenue $1.9 million versus $5.5 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Celldex Q4 revenue $1.9 million versus $5.5 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc

* Celldex provides corporate update and reports full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $1.9 million versus $5.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celldex therapeutics - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of dec 31, 2016 were $189.8 million compared to $203.2 million as of sept 30, 2016

* Celldex therapeutics inc says chip catlin, senior vice president and chief financial officer, shared his intention to retire in june this year

* Says sam martin, current vice president of finance will be promoted to cfo role concurrent with chip's departure

* Celldex therapeutics inc- increase in qtrly revenue was primarily due to clinical trial collaboration with bristol-myers squibb and increase in grant revenue

* Celldex therapeutics- cash,cash equivalents,marketable securities at dec 31,enough to meet estimated working capital,fund planned operations through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.