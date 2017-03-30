FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences initiates NCI-supported phase ii trial of CLR 131
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences initiates NCI-supported phase ii trial of CLR 131

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* After much anticipation, Cellectar Biosciences initiates NCI-supported phase ii trial of CLR 131 in multiple myeloma and other blood cancers

* Cellectar Biosciences-study will be conducted in up to 15 centers in U.S. for patients with variety of orphan-designated relapse or refractory hematologic cancers

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - Cellectar will receive approximately $2 million in a non-dilutive grant to help fund trial from national cancer institute

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - initial efficacy data from study expected as early as second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

