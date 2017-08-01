BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences signs collaboration with Avicenna Oncology to develop new PDCs for solid tumors

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences signs collaboration with avicenna oncology to develop new PDCs for solid tumors

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says financial terms of collaboration have not been disclosed.

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says co will oversee in vitro and in vivo testing of these molecules alongside an antibody drug conjugate with same payload

* Says under terms of research collaboration, Avicenna will provide their novel payloads to cellectar

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says both companies will have option to advance development of any of newly conjugated molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: