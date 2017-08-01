FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences signs collaboration with Avicenna Oncology to develop new PDCs for solid tumors
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences signs collaboration with Avicenna Oncology to develop new PDCs for solid tumors

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences signs collaboration with avicenna oncology to develop new PDCs for solid tumors

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says financial terms of collaboration have not been disclosed.

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says co will oversee in vitro and in vivo testing of these molecules alongside an antibody drug conjugate with same payload

* Says under terms of research collaboration, Avicenna will provide their novel payloads to cellectar

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says both companies will have option to advance development of any of newly conjugated molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.