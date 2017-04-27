FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cellectar's radiotherapeutic PDCS demonstrate increased survival benefit using multiple doses
April 27, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cellectar’s radiotherapeutic PDCS demonstrate increased survival benefit using multiple doses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* Cellectar’s radiotherapeutic PDCS demonstrate an increased survival benefit using multiple doses in preclinical studies

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - pancreatic cancer model demonstrates potential utility of clr 131 in solid tumors

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - data from both of solid tumor animal studies indicate multiple doses of radiotherapeutic pdc resulted in increased survival benefit over single dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

