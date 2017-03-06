FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cellectis SA reports fourth quarter results
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cellectis SA reports fourth quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA

* Cellectis reports 4th quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Cellectis SA - revenues and other income of $56 million in 2016

* Cellectis SA - during quarters ended december 31, 2015 and 2016, recorded eur29.2 million and eur12.1 million, respectively, in revenues and other income

* Cellectis SA - during quarters ended december 31, 2015 and 2016, recorded a net gain of eur8.2 million and net loss of eur12.5 million

* Cellectis SA - adjusted income attributable to shareholders of cellectis for q4 was eur0.6 million versus eur20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

