BRIEF-Cellnex sees EBITDA of up to 340 mln euros in FY 2017

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom SA:

* FY adjusted EBITDA up 23 percent at 290 million euros ($309.4 million) versus 235 million euros year ago

* Net debt at 1.50 billion euros at end of Dec. versus 927 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

* Backlog 12.1 billion euros versus 8.0 billion euros at end of Dec. YoY

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA at between 330 million euros and 340 million euros

* Sees FY 2017 dividend up 10 percent versus 2016 payout

* Sees recurring free cash flow growth above 10 percent in FY 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2loybUI , bit.ly/2m0SLHq

