April 28 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom SA:

* Q1 revenue 189 million euros ($205 million) versus 165 million euros year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 84 million euros versus 63.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 net profit 11 million euros versus 11 million euros year ago (14 million euros seen in Reuters poll)

* Reiterates 2017 financial outlook