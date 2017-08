April 18 (Reuters) - Cellnovo Group SA:

* Cellnovo acquires commercial license for artificial pancreas technology from Typezero Technologies

* Integration and commercialization of Typezero's artificial pancreas (ap) technology into Cellnovo's mobile diabetes management systems.

* Integration efforts are currently underway with a product launch expected in 2018; no financial terms have been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)