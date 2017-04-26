FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 4:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cellnovo delivers first commercial batch of insulin cartridges with Flex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Cellnovo Group SA

* Cellnovo delivers first commercial batch of insulin cartridges with manufacturing partner, Flex

* At full capacity production line will be able to produce 600,000 insulin cartridges per year; until then, co and Flex will work in parallel to manufacture cartridges jointly

* New mass production line at Flex's facility in Althofen, Austria, is expected to be operating at full capacity this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

