5 months ago
BRIEF-Cellnovo Group announces arrangement of equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
March 20, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cellnovo Group announces arrangement of equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Cellnovo Group SA:

* Announces arrangement of an equity line to support its development

* Says Kepler Cheuvreux gave a full and firm commitment to subscribe for 1,500,000 shares over a timescale not exceeding 24 months

* Drawing on full amount of this equity line would enable company to raise 8.9 million euros ($9.6 million) in financing using current share price

* Company estimates its cash requirement over next 12 months to end of Q1 of 2018 at between 6 million euros and 7 million euros

* Currently negotiating around 10 million euros in debt financing, with an initial payment of 5 million euros to 6 million euros

* Shares will be issued at volume-weighted average share price over two trading sessions preceding a day on which share warrants are exercised, less a maximum discount of 7.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

