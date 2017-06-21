June 21CellSeed Inc

* Says 300,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 21, through private placement to Evolution Biotech Fund

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 468 yen per share on June 5, 467 yen per share on June 14 and 478 yen per share on June 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/b4eXBx

