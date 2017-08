March 27 (Reuters) - CellSeed Inc

* Says it will form executive business alliance with MetaTech(AP)Inc. in April, regarding cell sheet regenerative medicine business

* Says it will provide support on MetaTech's cell sheet regenerative medicine business commercialization in Taiwan and receive milestone payments and other fees of no more than 1.25 billion yen in total

