May 12 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA:

* SIGNS WITH PLEXUSVENTURES LLC LETTER OF INTENT CONCERNING WORKS ON STRATEGY OF DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF SELECTED INNOVATIVE MEDICINES OF COMPANY

* PLEXUSVENTURES TO REVIEW PIPELINE OF CO IN AREA OF DRUGS THAT WILL INITIATE ADVANCED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN NEXT MONTHS

* THE ASSUMPTIONS OF THE STRATEGY ASSUME POSSIBILITY OF SALE OF FULL RIGHTS AND TERRITORIAL RIGHTS