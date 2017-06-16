Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Celsion Corp
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
* Celsion - As per co's amended S-1 form on June 15, offering had been for 2.45 million shares of co's common stock and warrants to purchase 4.1 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2sGxxWr) Further company coverage:
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway