3 months ago
BRIEF-Celsion Corp reports Q1 loss share per $0.12
May 12, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Celsion Corp reports Q1 loss share per $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp-

* Celsion Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss share per $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celsion Corp - research and development costs were relatively constant at $3.5 million and $3.4 million in first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively

* Celsion Corp - plans to activate 5 additional clinical trial sites in vietnam by q2 of 2017 for optima study

* Celsion Corp - company ended q1 of 2017 with $4.5 million of total cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

