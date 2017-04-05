BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
April 5 Celsion Corp
* Celsion Corp - Selling stockholders may offer up to 5.1 million shares of common stock, issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ncs2N9] Further company coverage:
* Moody's downgrades El Salvador's issuer rating to Caa1 from B3 and changes outlook to stable from negative