BRIEF-Celsion updates clinical data from the ovation study

May 4 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* Celsion updates clinical data from the ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients

* Celsion - of five evaluable patients in first two cohorts who have been on study for over one year, only one patient's cancer progressed after 11.7 months

* Also reported preliminary translational research findings from first four patient cohorts

* Translational research findings demonstrate that GEN-1 in ovarian cancer patients is biologically active