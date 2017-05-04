FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celsion updates clinical data from the ovation study
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Celsion updates clinical data from the ovation study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* Celsion updates clinical data from the ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients

* Celsion - of five evaluable patients in first two cohorts who have been on study for over one year, only one patient's cancer progressed after 11.7 months

* Also reported preliminary translational research findings from first four patient cohorts

* Translational research findings demonstrate that GEN-1 in ovarian cancer patients is biologically active Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

