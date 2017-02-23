FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Cembra FY 2016 net revenues up by 1 pct to CHF 394.0 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cembra FY 2016 net revenues up by 1 pct to CHF 394.0 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG:

* Achieved in 2016 a net income of 143.7 million Swiss Francs ($142.23 million) or 5.10 Swiss Francs earnings per share

* A total dividend distribution of 4.45 francs will be proposed to the general meeting including an extraordinary dividend of 1.00 franc

* 2016 net revenues increased by 1 percent to 394.0 million francs compared to 388.7 million francs in 2015

* 2016 net interest income, which accounts for 76  percent of net revenues, declined 1 percent to 297.7 million francs, translating into a net interest margin of 7.2 percent

* 2017 net revenue is expected to slightly decrease due to the reduction in net interest income, following the introduction of the rate caps in July 2016

* 2017 net revenue decrease is expected to be partially offset by increase in fee and commission income on the back of the continued growth of the credit card business

* FY loss performance is expected to be in line with prior years

* Is expecting earnings per share of between 4.70 francs and 5.00 francs for the financial year of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0103 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.