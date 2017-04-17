BRIEF-Cemex reports divestment of Pacific Northwest Materials business in the u.s.

April 17 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv:

* Cemex announces divestment of its Pacific Northwest Materials business in the U.S.

* Cemex Sab De Cv says one of its subsidiaries in U.S. Has signed a definitive agreement for sale of its pacific northwest materials business

* Cemex Sab De Cv-proceeds from transaction to sell its pacific northwest materials business to be used for debt reduction,general corporate purposes

* Cemex Sab De Cv says Pacific Northwest Materials business to be sold to Cadman Materials Inc for approximately U.S. $150 million

* Cemex Sab De Cv - expect to finalize divestiture during q2 of 2017 or soon thereafter